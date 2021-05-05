Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Increased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $255.67. The company had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,197. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $230.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.