Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $379.75

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.75 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 392.92 ($5.13). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 392.92 ($5.13), with a volume of 11,258 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £890.21 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.20.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.