Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. Daimler has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

