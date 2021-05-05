Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.5 days.

CYRBY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

