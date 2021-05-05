Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6,876.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $54.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.