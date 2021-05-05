Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cybin from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

CLXPF stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

