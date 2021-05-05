Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $253.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

