Cwm LLC Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 242.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 435,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $48.43.

