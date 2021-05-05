Cwm LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 7.40% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period.

CSF opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

