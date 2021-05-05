Cwm LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.