Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,876 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 1.36% of Acacia Research worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.