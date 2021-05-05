Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,066.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

