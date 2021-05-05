CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 721,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,891,094 shares.The stock last traded at $82.42 and had previously closed at $81.12.

The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

