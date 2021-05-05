CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

