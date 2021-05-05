Curi Capital Has $2.32 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Curi Capital raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 1.5% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,622.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 6,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

