CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of CVAC opened at $109.13 on Monday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

