CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.
Shares of CVAC opened at $109.13 on Monday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.