Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 120,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

