Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

