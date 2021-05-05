Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $259.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

