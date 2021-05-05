Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average of $229.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.