Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

