Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

