Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cubic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

CUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cubic has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

