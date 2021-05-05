CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

