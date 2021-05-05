Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

