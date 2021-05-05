Csenge Advisory Group Has $708,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

