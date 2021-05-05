Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

