CryptoTask Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $324,855.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00262930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $657.78 or 0.01146279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.00726325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.89 or 0.99409315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

