Crypton Price Hits $0.15 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $565,194.50 and $492.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00268859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,724,651 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

