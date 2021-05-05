CryptoEnergy Price Hits $6.01 on Exchanges (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00010873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $166,490.58 and $46.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00087538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00845325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.57 or 0.09707949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044107 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

