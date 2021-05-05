Cryptobuyer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $530,182.59 and approximately $16.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00087191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.29 or 0.00850215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.00 or 0.09650805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00101059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044593 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

