Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

