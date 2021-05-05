Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

