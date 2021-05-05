Croda International’s (CRDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

CRDA opened at GBX 6,872 ($89.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,824 ($63.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,980.32 ($91.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 42.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,549.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,384.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total transaction of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and have sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

