CROAT Hits Market Cap of $238,990.63 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $238,990.63 and $29.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,923,430 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.