Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CRTO opened at $38.33 on Monday. Criteo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 229,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

