Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Criteo stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 1,724,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,544. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

