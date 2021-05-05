Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

