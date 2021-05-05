Credits (CS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Credits has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and $1.00 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

