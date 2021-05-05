Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.80 or 0.00010521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.28 billion and $9.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,147.87 or 1.00054113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00219813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.