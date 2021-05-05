Credit Suisse Group Upgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Outperform

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

SCHW opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

