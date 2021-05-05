Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 97,326 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

