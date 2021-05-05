Credit Suisse Group Increases PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target to $169.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRAH. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.72. 2,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,449. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.93.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

