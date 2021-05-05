Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Paya stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 62,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,225. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Paya by 100.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 825,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Paya by 728.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 904,309 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Paya by 374.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 228,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

