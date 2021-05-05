Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
PAYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
Paya stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 62,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,225. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43. Paya has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
About Paya
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
