Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Credicorp stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.09. 21,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

