Craig Hallum Raises Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $160.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX traded down $17.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,270. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,574 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

