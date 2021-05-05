Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

COST stock opened at $375.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.95. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 290.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 115.1% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

