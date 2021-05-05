CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorVel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,713,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,500,749.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,190 shares of company stock valued at $15,594,438. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

