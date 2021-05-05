Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 90,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

