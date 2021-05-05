Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 60,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,473,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

